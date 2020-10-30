CareSTL Health expands free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available at four of CareSTL's sites

ST. LOUIS — CareSTL Health is one of two health centers in the area to be named by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services to expand free COVID-19 testing services.

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available at four of its sites, including pop-up testing for local organizations, according to a news release.

Testing sites include:

5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Friday from 1-3 p.m.

2425 N. Whittier Street Monday and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon

5541 Riverview Boulevard Walk-up site only, 9 a.m. to noon

Dedicated pediatric testing site at 4500 Pope Avenue Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon Adult testing on Fridays from 1-3 p.m.



CareSTL Health has provided a total of 13,124 COVID-19 tests.

“The rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are of great concern and require quick action. We are working proactively in our communities to prevent a repeat of our communities being devastated by the virus,” said Chief Executive Officer Angela Clabon.