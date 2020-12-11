Gov. Parson expands call to special session to include new COVID-19 bill

The legislation would provide liability protection relating to a declared state of emergency for health care providers, manufacturers, schools, churches and more

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson expanded his call to special session to include a new bill regarding COVID-19 liability.

The legislation would provide liability protection relating to a declared state of emergency for health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our health care providers have gone above and beyond to respond to COVID-19 and provide exceptional care in an unprecedented and rapidly changing environment,” Parson said. “Many other organizations across the state have also been instrumental in our response efforts, including manufacturers, businesses, churches, and schools, just to name a few.”

Parson signed an executive order on March 13 declaring a state of emergency, following the first identified case of COVID-19 on March 7.

Manufacturers, businesses and other entities across the state have modified operations, provided supplies and remained open to ensure access to basic goods and services, the governor’s office said in a press release.

“None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency. They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and frivolous claims,” Parson said.

The legislation includes three main provisions regarding liability protection:

Liability protection for health care workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency

Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes, or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency

Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency

