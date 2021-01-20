x
Watch live: Missouri governor gives COVID-19 update

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally at a gun store in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson is to begin a new term in office with a subdued inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri's bicentennial celebration. The Republican governor is to take the oath of office at noon Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon. 

Parson is also expected to talk about "other Missouri news," according to a news release from his office.

Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Major General Levon Cumpton and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams will join Parson during the briefing.

On Tuesday, the state's health department reported 440,197 cases and 6,263 deaths, a single-day increase of 1,357 cases and seven deaths.

According to the department's dashboard, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 12.7%, down from 12.9% the previous day.

Click here to watch or watch in the player below

