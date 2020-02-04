JERSEY COUNTY, Ill — This year, though, many businesses along Main Street are shuttered, with only a handful offering curbside food pickup.

It is devastating to a community that is still recovering from last year's flood, said Rick Eberlin, the mayor of Grafton.

"We're definitely feeling the effects with last year's floods and now COVID," Eberlin said during a phone interview with 5 On Your Side. "It's a double whammy."

Eberlin said the business owners and residents have been practicing social distancing and abiding by the state's stay-at-home order.

But news of Jersey County's first case of coronavirus hit close to home.

"I know my residents believed it to be a serious situation before, but I know they'll take even more precautions," Eberlin said

Eberlin made the announcement on his Facebook page late Wednesday, saying the Jersey County Health Department notified him about the case.

He said the patient is a man is in his 50s but did not provide any other information, citing privacy laws.

