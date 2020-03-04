ST. LOUIS — The historic spike in unemployment tells a sobering story about the economic impacts of the coronavirus — but it may not be the full story. That’s because some people are having trouble filing their claims.

“I have no way of filing my unemployment,” said Darryl Ware of Bellefontaine Neighbors, who was laid off from his manufacturing job three weeks ago. He also doesn’t have home internet. “I can’t go to a library, because they’re closed, to get assistance, and I tried to do it over the telephone and they come on and say the lines are busy. There is no hold waiting, call back. And I tried from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 in the evening and I’m getting no results.”

So, what should you do if you’re having trouble?

Missouri’s Division of Employment Security recommends filing online because of the high call volume. The site is available 24/7 and is designed to be mobile-friendly. If you have questions, the best way to ask them is to send an email to esuiclaims@labor.mo.gov. Anyone able to file online is asked to do so in order to keep the phone lines freed up for people without internet access.

They also said they’ve focused staff and hired temporary help, all working overtime to ensure claims are processed on time.

In Illinois, it’s a bit of a different story. With 178,000 claims just last week, they’ve been so overloaded they’ve implemented a weekly schedule.

Here’s when the Illinois Department of Employment Security wants you to file:

Last names beginning with letters A-M: File online Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; file by phone on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Last names begins with letters N-Z: File online Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays; file by phone on Mondays and Wednesdays between 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Anyone who couldn’t file during their scheduled window can call Fridays from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. or go online Saturdays.

In Missouri and Illinois, job losses were mostly in food services, social assistance, manufacturing and retail.

More resources and information: