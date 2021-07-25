Houses of worship, restaurants get ready for mask mandates

Beginning Monday, face masks will once again be required for people older than 5 in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, mask mandates are returning to St. Louis and St. Louis County. The mandates will require people older than 5 to wear masks in indoor public places.

One day earlier, church pastors and restaurant managers considered what the mandates could mean for them.

In the fellowship room following services at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, there was a combination of people wearing and not wearing masks. A sign in the front lobby recommended people wear masks during services in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Once the mandates go into effect, not wearing a mask won't be an option.

"I mentioned we’re starting some yoga here on Thursday, so I said that would be a good way to get out the anxiety about the masks and there was some laughter. I think there’s going to be some hard feelings about it," said the church's pastor, the Rev. Ed Zumwinkel.

Zumwinkel went on to call the forthcoming mandate "frustrating, particularly for those who have vaccinated and done the right thing."

"To me, it’s pretty hard because I suffer from lung cancer. My oxygen levels are low, normally. If I put a mask on it, it'll drive my oxygen down to the point where it’s not comfortable and I get headaches," said church member Glen Gottshall.

"I don’t have a problem wearing masks, and I feel as though I am not only protecting myself, but those who are so much more vulnerable," said Betsy Wacker, another church member.

At Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Rock Hill, managers hope menu items become no less appealing when customers have to once again wear masks inside.

"When guests get to the table, they can take the mask off to eat or drink. Then, as soon as they get up from their table, go to the bathroom or go outside, they have to put their mask back on," said manager Camila Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and other restaurant managers are hoping that if the mask mandates lead to a decrease in dine-in customers, there will, once again, be a corresponding increase in customers ordering carryout.

The St. Louis and St. Louis County mask mandates also applies to people who are fully vaccinated.