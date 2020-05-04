ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Missouri will become the 42nd state under a statewide stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Missouri lagging behind Illinois, other states in statewide response to COVID-19

This won't change much for a lot of us already under local stay-at-home orders. The statewide order calls for Missourians to avoid leaving homes unless necessary. It will remain in place through Friday, April 24.

RELATED: What is a stay-at-home order?

RELATED: Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri

This order also steps up restrictions on how many people are allowed inside "essential" retail businesses.

To break it down, as of Monday, any essential retail store that's less than 10,000 square feet can have just 25 percent of its allowed occupancy inside.

Any essential store 10,000 square feet or bigger can have just 10 percent of its allowed occupancy inside.

"The food supply is strong. Yes, we’re going to limit the number of people in these stores, not because of shortage of food. The one thing we have to do is make sure we keep people separated because of the coronavirus," Governor Mike Parson said in a new conference on Saturday afternoon.

The order doesn't take place until Monday, but some of the big chains are already getting a jump start on limiting customers.

Big store names, such as Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Schnucks, Dierbergs, Trader Joe's and Target are already implementing this rule.

KSDK

Every business will vary on how they'll do this.

Places like Trader Joe's and Schnucks will have signs directing you where to go and they'll have workers counting how many people come in and out. Schnucks says they've placed signage up asking for one shopper per household.

RELATED: Schnucks limiting customers to one shopper per household when possible to encourage social distancing

As for Walmart, they said as of Saturday, stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.

RELATED: Walmart regulating the number of customers in stores due to coronavirus outbreak

Costco said as of Friday, they will temporarily allow two people per membership card to go into the store.

RELATED: Costco to limit number of customers who can enter starting Friday

For those stores who haven't followed suit? Governor Parson's order will mandate these essential businesses to do the same by Monday.

"I think it’s much better having them spaced out outdoors rather than inside a building bunched up," Parson said.

Right now, it's a time of uncertainty. But customers will have to pack some patience, as they wait.







