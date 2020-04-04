ST. LOUIS — Schnucks grocery stores in the St. Louis area announced on Saturday they are taking another step to encourage social distancing in their stores.

The company said on social media they have begun limiting the number of customers in stores to one shopper per household when possible.

"Our hope is that customers will understand and do their best to abide by this policy, though we recognize that there will be some situations where it is simply not possible," Schnucks said on Instagram.

Illinois is currently under stay-at-home orders, with Missouri's order starting on Monday, to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Grocery stores are one of the few businesses allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

