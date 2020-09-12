How to plan your holiday gatherings during COVID-19

While the best option will be for everyone to stay home, certain safety measures can help make an event safer

ST. LOUIS — You've heard the warnings: stay home for the holidays; it's the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, even the COVID-cautious may be looking for ways to "make it work" to spend time with loved ones in the coming weeks.

That’s OK, according to Washington University and Barnes Jewish Hospital infectious disease expert Dr. Jason Newland - with some serious parameters.

“There are ways to gather safely now, they cannot be the type of gatherings we've had in every year prior to this,” said Dr. Newland. “I think we have to do everything we can to limit them. So you might want to add in one or two other people, but that's what you limit it to. There's no longer the 20, 30, 40, 50-person gathering with these large families or large families and friends. That's not what 2020 Christmas and other holidays are for.”

The safest bet is to plan something that involves everyone staying home, like a virtual gift unwrapping or dedicated time on the phone. With clear communication and understanding among everyone in the group, as well as making risk-mitigation a top priority, there are ways to make visits with loved ones safer. Here are answers to some common questions that may come up as you plan your holidays.

The CDC also offers guidance on coping with COVID-amplified holiday stress.

What should we be doing ahead of the holiday celebration to make it safer?

An individual’s risk-mitigating factors observed in the days and weeks prior will impact the entire party’s safety. The CDC warns that individuals who did not consistently adhere to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask-wearing, handwashing, and other prevention behaviors “pose more risk than those who consistently practiced these safety measures.”

The fewer households interacting during any event, the safer. Keep in mind that any time you welcome someone into your “bubble,” you are opening yourself to all contacts they had in the preceding weeks, too.

If everyone stays home for two weeks before the gathering, will that be safe?

Dr. Newland said this is possible, but it must be observed by everyone in attendance for it to be safest. With many schools in session, offices reopened, and even gifts to go buy, that will be difficult for most people to pull off.

“A true quarantine is not going anywhere," Dr. Newland said. "It's not being around anybody else, it's staying away from even going to the grocery store or going out at all. And that's hard.”

Though the CDC updated guidance on quarantine does permit for some quarantining to happen for less than 14 days - for 7 days followed by a negative test or for 10 days for people in certain situations - the recommended, safest time for quarantine remains at two weeks.

What if everyone gets tested before coming?

That might be difficult to plan for since tests have been more difficult to access in local clinics and turnaround time for results can be up to a week. If you are able to get tested, that’s great, said Dr. Newland. But it’s not a free pass.

“The key to remember, it's a snapshot on that day, two days later, it could be a complete different scenario or a different story,” said Dr. Newland.

For example, the virus may have been contracted just a few days prior and may not be showing up on the test yet. If a person engages in risky behavior following the negative test result and before the family event, such as going out to eat with someone outside their household, they could still wind up bringing the virus to the party.

I have an elderly relative who shouldn’t be alone for the holidays. What can I do to keep her safe?

The CDC recommendations make clear that along with those with or exposed to COVID-19, people at an increased risk for severe illness “should avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.”

That means loved ones at high risk, like older people, are safest at home. Recognizing that feels like an impossible scenario for many, though, Dr. Newland said it’s important to keep the group as small and mitigate as many other risks as possible if there’s someone who must be included for the holiday.

“Families might need to come up with some strategy,” he said. “Keep the gathering short. Maybe it's a 20-minute visit. People are masked. You see each other, you share your gifts, you share time. You don't do any meals, but you're just around each other for a brief amount of time. Maybe do it less than 15 minutes. There are things one can do, but it's not without any risk whatsoever.”

What if I have a student home from college?

The CDC says that college students should be considered “their own household.” While most will have to return home for the winter break, it will be important to practice social distancing measures to the extent possible for at least two weeks after they return home—or after they stop socializing with their high school friends—before you can let your guard completely down.

It sounds extreme, but it’s a situation Dr. Newland’s household is experiencing right now.

“I have a son that's a freshman at the University of Arkansas. He will be coming home. He has his room. We are blessed he has his own room. We will wear a mask around him and we will distance,” said Dr. Newland. “That doesn't mean I don't give him a quick hug when he gets home. Let's just be clear. It's really quick. We when we eat, we eat separate. We eat at different times.”

If your family is considering visiting another household for the holidays, remember that you’re bringing two households—yours, and your college student’s—and the safest gatherings won’t combine much more than that.

My children are back to in-person learning and school has been safe: are they ok to hug family members or play with other kids?

“It should be clear, while the young children, especially those less than 10, might be less likely to get COVID-19, they have probably equally can transmit it,” said Dr. Newland.

That’s why the CDC recommends children follow the same masking and social distancing guidelines as the rest of us.

“An important guiding principle to remember is that the more people your child interacts with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread,” reads part of the CDC’s COVID-19 guide on teens children. “While your child may be spending time with other people as they return to childcare or school settings, you should limit your child’s interactions with additional children and adults outside of childcare or school to decrease risk.”

What if the whole celebration is outdoors?

Though the outdoors provides more opportunity for social distancing and airflow than indoors, it’s not foolproof.

“Outside is safer than inside, but I think we believe that it's completely safe, and so we might put the table outside and we put everybody around the table assuming that, oh, I'm outside, I'm fine,” said Dr. Newland. Sitting within 6 feet of someone unmasked still poses significant risk.

Do members of my own family need to wear a mask inside?

“People that don't live in your house should be in a mask,” said Dr. Newland. While this can be difficult among close family members, remind them that this is not a question of trust—it’s about keeping everyone safe. Talk to your family, the host, and other guests ahead of time to ensure everyone will be respectful of the mask requirement.

Is it safe to share a meal?

Any time you must take your mask down and are within 6 feet of someone, there’s more risk. To prevent this particularly dangerous aspect of the holiday gathering, Dr. Newland suggests staggering the meals so that people are able to sit 6 feet apart and those who aren’t eating can remain masked.

The CDC recommends cutting back on touchable surfaces, like serving utensils or condiment jars, by assigning someone to do the serving and opting for single-use packets. Make sure hands are washed regularly.

It also might be a good year to scrap the meal entirely and ask guests to eat beforehand. Limit alcohol consumption because the more someone drinks, the more likely they are to forget safety protocol.

I am hosting. What should I do differently when planning and setting up to keep my family and guests safe?

The CDC recommends the following measures to reduce risk:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Dr. Newland agrees that setting a time limit is a good way to ensure people are able to follow safety protocol for the duration of the gathering.

“Family gatherings that we think are going to be short can last few hours, which then increases risk,” he said.

Also keep in mind that many jurisdictions, such as St. Louis City and County, have bans on private gatherings of ten or more people--as the host, that's your responsibility to follow.

I am attending a gathering—what should I do to keep my hosts and fellow guests safe?

The CDC recommends the following measures to reduce risk:

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

If I have to travel, should I drive or fly?

This is one with few ways to "make safe," and why staying home for the holidays is being promoted so heavily. The CDC cautions against traveling in 2020, since it increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. It’s also important to know about transmission levels and travel restrictions that may be in place at your destination. Information on the number of cases in an area can often be found on the local health department website or on CDC’s COVID Data Tracker County View.

If you must travel, get your flu shot, wear a mask at all times, work to maintain a distance of at least six feet from anyone you don’t live with, and wash or sanitize your hands often. Buses, planes, and trains make it harder to control who comes within your six-foot “bubble,” which could make driving the safer option.

“I think while flying has been demonstrated by many to be safe, you are losing some control about your distancing, about others wearing masks and all of the things we know that can mitigate risk,” said Dr. Newland. “When you drive, you can control those things.”

You should maintain a 6-foot distance from the people you are visiting during your stay and wear a mask whenever possible.

Can I stay in the guest bedroom, or should I get a hotel room?

Either can pose risks, but Dr. Newland reminds us that while diligent hand-washing is an important part of preventing COVID’s spread, the main way the virus is transmitted is person-to-person. You’re much more likely to come into close contact with someone over the duration of a visit to a home than a hotel.

“I think it's okay to have guests in your home and in a bedroom, but you just have to understand that when you have somebody in your home, there are going to be times you're more close together and probably don't even realize it,” said Dr. Newland, who says he would stay in a hotel if he had to travel. “Why would we even put any risk of us being potentially within six feet? Because that's just what happens when you stay with people.”



For more information, visit the CDC’s guide to COVID and the holidays. If you have a question, text us at 314-444-5125 or email the reporter at allorico@ksdk.com.