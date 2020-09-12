First batch of COVID-19 vaccines expected within days in St. Louis County

The first batch will go to local hospital systems, which will then decide who should get the shots first

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is expecting to get its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday morning. Some of the highest priority people could get vaccinated by the end of the month.

The first batch will go to local hospital systems, which will then decide who should get the shots first.

“There will not be enough in the first shipment to vaccinate all of the hospital workers,” Page explained. “They will be vaccinated in shifts and the hospitals will decide on who’s the priority.”

The county executive said he expects hospitals will prioritize doctors and nurses who work in emergency rooms and intensive care units.

“Over time, over a period of a month or two, we hope the hospitals will be able to vaccinate all of their doctors and nurses, respiratory therapists and other staff that are on the front lines taking care of some very sick people,” Page said.

Residents and employees in long-term care facilities also are at the top of the priority list for coronavirus vaccines. Page explained those facilities have contracts through national pharmacies, which will then distribute the doses.

As far as the general public goes, Page said wide distribution will take several months.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is working on an outreach program to make sure the most vulnerable residents understand the importance of getting the vaccine and have access to getting it.

St. Louis County also has secured three more ultracold standup freezers that are needed to store the vaccines. These additional freezers can hold about 76,000 doses, Page said. The county also is working with a local company to have two more freezers as backups.

“We’re doing all we can to be ready for when the vaccine comes our way,” the county executive said Wednesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 911 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, up from 894 on Monday. The task force said there were 11 new COVID-19 deaths in task force hospitals. The seven-day average of deaths was 20.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Dec. 8.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 95* yesterday to 104 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 115* yesterday to 113 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 903 yesterday to 895 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 894 yesterday to 911 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 80 yesterday to 108 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 187 yesterday to 189 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 117 yesterday to 118 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 24 yesterday to 11 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 21 yesterday to 20 today.

Across the system hospitals, 146 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 11,814.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 90% of their total staffed bed capacity.

On Monday, Page said the next week will tell whether indoor dining restrictions can be loosened.

“We’ll have to wait and see how this week goes and whether or not we’re trending in the right direction,” he said.

The county’s ban on indoor dining has been in effect since Nov. 17. The original plan was to reevaluate St. Louis County's COVID-19 trends and numbers after a month.