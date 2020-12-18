CDC awards $9M to Illinois for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

"This federal investment will be used to help distribute vaccines efficiently and equitably across Illinois," U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said

CHICAGO — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded $9.7 million in federal funding to Illinois to provide “COVID-19 public health infrastructure support.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health will receive about $6.6 million for vaccine distribution, laboratory support and other activities. The Chicago Department of Public Health will receive $3 million.

“With Americans now getting the COVID-19 vaccine—and approval of a second vaccine on the horizon—our country and our state are inching toward the light at the end of this devastating COVID-19 tunnel,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “This federal investment will be used to help distribute vaccines efficiently and equitably across Illinois. I’ll keep working alongside Senator Durbin and state and local health officials to support Illinoisans, especially those from hard-hit communities, in getting vaccinated.”

The federal funding is provided through the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. To date, Illinois has received $346.4 million and Chicago has received $218 million in federal funding amid the pandemic.