Jefferson County health department says contact tracing can't keep up, asking asymptomatic people exposed to COVID-19 to self-isolate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department said it may take days for people who test positive for COVID-19 to be called by contact tracers due to a recent increase in cases.

Because of that, the department is asking anyone who tested positive or was exposed to someone who tested positive to self-isolate until receiving a call from the health department.

"This means staying home," the department said in the post. "Do not go to work, school, church, the gym or the grocery store."

The department said if you have tested positive and are waiting for a contact tracer you should put together a list of close contacts you have made since two days before you were tested. Close contact is defined as any person you live with, caregivers or anyone who was within six feet of you for more than 15 minutes.

"Because these close contacts have been exposed, it is possible they could become COVID-19 positive," the post said. "They should self-quarantine even if they feel well because it can take up to 14 days to show symptoms."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 66 from the number reported by the state health department.

The Jefferson County Health Department's dashboard said there are 2,566 cases in the county, but that number includes 235 suspected COVID-19 cases. The county said 646 of the cases are active, including 177 at long-term care facilities. More than 1,000 of the cases in the county have been confirmed in August.