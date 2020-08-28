Jefferson County abruptly overturns mask mandate

Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees met in an emergency meeting on Friday to revoke the ordinance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Not even 24 hours after the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees approved a face mask mandate (3-2), the board decided to overturn the decision on Friday.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees, they met in an emergency meeting on Friday to revoke the ordinance. The vote was 5 in favor and 0 against.

A spokesperson for the board said the decision was made to hold the meeting after concerns were raised regarding whether or not the board had followed proper procedures for notification of the public prior to the meeting.

"It is extremely important to the Board and Director of the Health Center that residents feel confident in the process that is used when preparing public orders," a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Health Department said in an email.

A full document of the proposed ordinance has been posted online and distributed to the community for further review through elected officials, schools and will be posted on the health center’s webpage.

The board has not determined a date for a future meeting to discuss the proposed order.

Thursday night, the board voted in favor of a new health order, which also included social distancing measures and crowd limits. The meeting lasted more than five hours and got heated at times.

The mandate was set to go into effect on Aug. 31 for those over the age of 5.

Medical experts, including those with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said wearing a mask is crucial to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Those opposed say it should be a personal choice to wear a mask.

There are currently mask mandates in St. Louis and St. Louis County.