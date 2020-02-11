Jefferson County reenters 'red status' after increase in COVID-19 cases

The county's positivity rate is at 20.39%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County has reentered the "red status" Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

The county's 7-day rolling average of cases per day per 100,000 residents was at 43.73 Monday, according to data on the county's COVID-19 dashboard. The county's threshold for entering red status is 25.

“In the last week, an additional 673 cases of COVID-19 have been added which is an 87% increase from the previous week,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a press release.

The health department reported 361 additional cases since Friday for a total of 6,689 county cases, the release said. Of that total, there are currently 1,232 active cases and 1,392 individuals actively quarantined as contacts to a positive case.

The positivity rate is currently at 20.39%

Vollmar warned the virus could spread even more during the upcoming holiday season.

"Our concern is case contacts or undiagnosed positive COVID-19 individuals unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to their more vulnerable family members,” Vollmar said. “It is imperative that we take the appropriate prevention measures to reduce the spread as much as possible.”

She also encouraged Jefferson County residents to get their flu vaccines.

Under the "red status," the county offers the following guidelines, but these are not mandates:

Avoid socializing in groups of 10 or more without appropriate physical distancing

Wear a face mask when interacting with others outside of your home

Always maintain physical distancing of 6 feet with others

Reduce non-essential travel by 75%

High-risk individuals should stay home

Schools and organized youth activities should operate under hybrid or virtual models

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited

Large venues should close or operate as curbside or virtual services

Gyms should implement services at 75% reduced capacity or adopt virtual models.

Bars should operate at 75% reduced capacity