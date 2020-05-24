Memorial Day weekend crowds at Lake of the Ozarks appear to not be observing social distancing

5 On Your Side was sent pictures of people at the lake congregating in large groups, despite guidelines to avoid coming within 6 feet of others

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — While Missouri may be starting to open up, doctors have stressed the importance of continued social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

It appears some groups at the Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day weekend are taking that warning lightly.

We received these photos by text from a person who wishes to remain anonymous.

They appear to show people gathering at Redhead Lakeside Grill and Yacht Club in Osage Beach at Lake of the Ozarks. We've blurred the faces in the photos, until we learn more about the event, and why so many people were allowed inside.

The pictures show people close together, with no masks.

And in the pictures, there's even a sign reminding people to stay 6 feet apart.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Camden County Sheriff's Department who said, the state does have social distancing guidelines, but "It doesn't seem people are following it very well here."

The Sheriff's Department has not been called to any incidents so far, and said they do not have any penalty to enforce because there are no orders in place to require social distancing.

5 On Your side has also tried to talk to management at the business to find out why the pool area was so crowded that social distancing guidelines seem nearly impossible to follow, judging by the photos. We have not heard back.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 11,752 according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The case number increased by nearly 200 from Friday to Saturday. There have been 676 COVID-19 related deaths in the state so far.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson reopened the state on May 4, with guidelines in place.