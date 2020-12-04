MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 140 new coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, the smallest increase this week.

On Sunday, the department reported 4,160 total coronavirus cases and 110, an increase of 136 cases and just one new death. Those totals do not include some additional cases and deaths reported by the St. Charles County and St. Louis health departments, bringing the totals to 4,233 cases and 114 deaths.

The age breakdown for cases reported by the state is as follows:

Under 20 95

20-24 269

25-29 290

30-34 262

35-39 264

40-44 309

45-49 368

50-54 419

55-59 450

60-64 417

65-69 328

70-74 243

75-79 169

80+ 274

Unknown 3

The age breakdown for deaths reported by the state is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 4

50-59 13

60-69 21

70-79 31

80+ 40

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

