MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 140 new coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, the smallest increase this week.
On Sunday, the department reported 4,160 total coronavirus cases and 110, an increase of 136 cases and just one new death. Those totals do not include some additional cases and deaths reported by the St. Charles County and St. Louis health departments, bringing the totals to 4,233 cases and 114 deaths.
The age breakdown for cases reported by the state is as follows:
- Under 20 95
- 20-24 269
- 25-29 290
- 30-34 262
- 35-39 264
- 40-44 309
- 45-49 368
- 50-54 419
- 55-59 450
- 60-64 417
- 65-69 328
- 70-74 243
- 75-79 169
- 80+ 274
- Unknown 3
The age breakdown for deaths reported by the state is as follows:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 0
- 30-39 1
- 40-49 4
- 50-59 13
- 60-69 21
- 70-79 31
- 80+ 40
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:
More coronavirus coverage:
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Christians in US, worldwide celebrate Easter like no other
RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area
RELATED: Fauci: 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May
RELATED: Stimulus checks will start being distributed this week
RELATED: Jon Hamm buys Imo's Pizza for SSM Saint Louis University Hospital workers