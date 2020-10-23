COVID-19 community testing in Missouri expanding as cases surge

The new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is increasing its COVID-19 testing in communities where the coronavirus is surging.

According to a release, in a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced free COVID-19 testing at various sites across the state.

A spokesperson said the new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts and will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

The sites are also located in higher population areas that consistently have had a high demand during state-hosted community testing events.

Missouri has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to a release, testing at these surge locations is available to anyone – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the city or county where these testing sites are located.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at any of these sites should pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. While on-site registration will be accommodated, pre-registration is preferred.

TESTING SITES

· Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning Oct. 26) Memorial Baptist Church 1634 Paris Rd.

· Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning Oct. 27) Cox Health 121 Cahill Rd.

· St. Louis city, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (beginning Nov. 3) Affinia Healthcare 3930 S. Broadway

· Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning Oct. 29) Arena Park 410 Kiwanis Drive

· Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning Oct. 29) 616 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit

Those tested should receive test results in approximately 3 and 5 days, according to the release from the state.