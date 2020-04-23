Missouri gets nearly $11M to expand coronavirus testing

“Making sure health care providers have all the tools they need to fight the coronavirus will significantly reduce the time it takes to safely reopen businesses and schools,” said Blunt. “These resources will help public health agencies expand their testing capability, trace the contacts of people who have been infected, and collect the data they need to limit the spread of this pandemic. I will continue pressing the Department of Health and Human Services to get additional resources to our state quickly so we can get the coronavirus pandemic under control and get back to daily life as soon as possible.”