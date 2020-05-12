Missouri health leaders update vaccine timeline

“We just feel like by July or August, we're going to be in a much, much better place in Missouri.”

ST. LOUIS — Nearly 340,000 Missourians will be able to get their first dose of available COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month, the Director of Health and Senior Services for Missouri said Friday.

Pending FDA approval of leading vaccine candidates by Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna, Dr. Randall Williams said Missouri has secured enough doses to administer initial shots to all of the state’s frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and workers before the end of the year.

“We have a commitment that much is coming,” said Dr. Williams. “Every person gets vaccinated, we're one step closer. So that's our mission.”

This first group includes everyone in category “1A” as defined in Missouri’s Vaccine Distribution Plan. All states were required to submit one to the CDC, and Dr. Williams says he was invited to the White House next week to discuss Missouri’s leadership in this phase of Operation Warp Speed.

The first round of Pfizer doses are expected around Dec. 12, followed by the first batch of Moderna's vaccine about a week later. Moderna’s will go to rural and smaller hospitals, where they've agreed to wait a few more days for shots that are easier to store (due to a higher required refrigeration temperature than Pfizer’s.)

Here’s the breakdown of when shots will arrive in Missouri—again, pending FDA approval:

Week 1: 51,675 Pfizer

Week 2: Moderna Approximately 105,000 Moderna, approximately 63,000 Pfizer

Week 3: Approximately 110,000 Pfizer, approximately 46,000 Moderna

By adding distribution sites, the state upped its capacity to store and administer shots, which will be limited based on how many can be given within a certain time. Dr. Williams said Missouri's also secured the same number of the required follow up shots to ensure vaccines can be delivered in full by January or February 2021.

Dr. Williams says the state will issue an order to clarify who can give the vaccine, which will include anyone who can administer the flu shot. Partnerships with drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens will help get the shot to long term care facilities.

The second batch of people who can get vaccinated include 3 million Missourians who are considered “high risk” for developing serious COVID-19 complications and essential workers. Dr. Williams says they should get their first doses available in February.

“I do not anticipate those being stratified that one group won't get priority over another,” he said.

With two more vaccines expected to be approved by the spring---Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca, Dr. Williams says a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for anyone who wants one on May 1, 2021.