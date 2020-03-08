Missouri reports fewer than 600 COVID-19 cases, 6,000 tests for first time in weeks

Sunday's small increase in new cases continued a trend since the state said it cleared a backlog of tests from national labs on Thursday and reported 2,084 new cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported its lowest number of new cases and new tests in weeks Sunday.

The department reported 582 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest single-day total since July 20, but the department also reported 5,722 tests conducted, the lowest increase since July 10, when the state didn't update the number of tests that were conducted. The state also reported no new deaths Sunday for the first time since July 24.

Sunday's small increase in new cases continued a trend since the state said it cleared a backlog of tests from national labs on Thursday and reported 2,084 new cases.

The state reported 1,489 cases Friday, 935 cases Saturday and 582 cases Sunday, but the positivity rate in the state has continued to increase.

St. Louis County also reported a lower-than-average number of new cases Sunday. The county reported 109 new cases and no new deaths. The number of newly reported tests was below average as well. The number of tests administered on the county dashboard increased by 1,450 Sunday. According to the dashboard, the average number of daily tests for the last week in the county was 2,802.

The number of new COVID-19 positive patients in St. Louis area hospitals decreased Sunday, but the number of suspected COVID-19 admissions increased, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 56 yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 246.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 252 yesterday to 242 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 115 yesterday to 163 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 67 yesterday to 72 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 32 yesterday to 34 today.

Across the system hospitals, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,942.