Missouri changes school guidelines for exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced new guidelines Tuesday called "test to stay." The decision whether to follow the new guidelines will be left to local public health agencies, The Kansas City Star reported.
The guidelines allow people exposed to a known COVID-19 case to stay in school if the exposure happened outside their home or outside a "higher-risk" setting.
READ ALSO: Here's how many COVID cases and quarantines were reported the first week of school in St. Louis County
The person cannot have symptoms for 14 days after exposure, must take at least three rapid antigen tests within the first seven days, and test negative before entering the school.
The exposed person also must wear a mask in school at all times during the 14 days after exposure, according to the guidelines.
Daily COVID testing is recommended for exposed people who want to participate in extracurricular activities for the 14 days after exposure.
School coverage:
- Fort Zumwalt school board votes to lift mask mandate, adopt tiered mitigation strategies
- 'We want to protect the children': Deadline approaching for SLPS faculty, staff to get vaccinated
- Education leaders brainstorm ways to fix staffing issues
- Here's how soon Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 may be available
- 'Going in the right direction': COVID-19 hospitalizations down 40% from delta peak