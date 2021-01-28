Missouri lawmakers get COVID-19 vaccine before they're eligible

The doses were meant for other state workers. But a rumor spread that all state employees could get vaccinated, leading some lawmakers to skip ahead in line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — They’re not in the approved COVID-19 vaccine groups, but several Missouri lawmakers got their first shot Wednesday after they were incorrectly told doses were available for them near the state Capitol.

A rumor, messages and even an email from the House Minority Leader spread around the Missouri Capitol as lawmakers were in session Wednesday that vaccines were available for all state employees at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. All you needed was your state ID, the messages said, according to The Missouri Times – a nonprofit political news publisher based in Jefferson City.

However, state lawmakers are not included in the latest phase of Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan. The vaccines given out near the Capitol Wednesday were not meant for them, the Missouri Times reported.

Phase 1B – Tier 1 does include government employees “in emergency management and public works agencies.” An email sent later Wednesday clarified to say the shots were meant to go to Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation employees “who were within eligible tiers for the vaccine,” the Missouri Times said.

Elected lawmakers aren’t eligible until the next tier, Phase 1B – Tier 3, which doesn’t have a start date yet.

Want more political news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Politics newsletter.

“This is even more of an example of the failure of the Parson administration to give clear guidance and answer questions,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

Quade went to the hotel and said she confirmed with those working that all state employees were eligible — so she sent an email to representatives and staffers about the available doses. Then, she rolled up her sleeve and got her first shot. She talked with The Missouri Times about the miscommunication.

“When state employees don’t know what’s going on, how can we expect members of the general public to know?” Quade asked.

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, who represents a large part of the City of St. Louis, shared photos on Twitter of him getting the shot. He said he jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Today my legislative assistant and I received the COVID19 vaccine. For the last four weeks, since I have returned to the capital, I have feared for my family's safety, my friend's safety, and my safety. Since my Republican colleagues won’t take the proper actions to keep everyone safe, I decided to get the shot. With Missouri being ranked the last state to get vaccinations out, we must do better so no Missourians have the same fear I have every day when I come to work,” Aldridge tweeted.

Today my legislative assistant and I received the COVID19 vaccine. For the last four weeks, since I have returned to the capital, I have feared for my family's safety, my friend's safety, and my safety. Since my Republican colleagues won’t take the proper actions to keep....(1/2) pic.twitter.com/1N70Lj0w9I — Rep Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@RepSheenBean) January 27, 2021

Just a few hours earlier, he shared his concerns about working in the Capitol.

“The fear of being in the capital is so real for me. I wish there was better precaution in this building,” he said.

It’s not clear how many lawmakers received the vaccine Wednesday.

5 On Your Side is working to contact more local lawmakers about the vaccine distribution. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.