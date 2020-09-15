Missouri continues to be on quarantine lists for 7 states and cities

The locations are asking people traveling to or from Missouri to quarantine for 14 days

ST. LOUIS — The State of New York is expected to remove six states from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Travel Advisory list Tuesday – and Missouri does not appear to be one of them.

The state updates its list every week to add or remove states based on coronavirus data. The advisory includes locations that have a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 10% or higher or of new cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

Based on updated data, New York is set to remove California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio.

Missouri’s seven-day positivity rate is at 12%, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Missouri has been on New York’s list since the end of July. The list is part of a joint travel advisory between the states of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Anyone traveling from Missouri to those three states will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.