MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Social Services launched a website Tuesday where Missourians can find information on all the essential services they need in one place.

The new Missouri Services Navigator system helps users by allowing them to search for things like child care, counseling and even diaper drives, and shows the information by county.

“Some families for the first time may be struggling with essential needs and have never had to turn the state or organizations to help them get through a crisis,” Jennifer Tidball, the acting director of the Department of Social Services, said in a news release. “These Missourians do not know where to go to get the support they need to cope with their family’s current situation. The Missouri Service Navigator can help ease that search so families can connect faster to vital services to help them remain safe and healthy.”

People can also use the navigator to find:

Financial services

Organizations that assist with food, health/dental services, housing and help with legal issues, transportation and utilities

Employment and mental health services for the disabled, dislocated workers and youth and others seeking employment

Information on educational services such as HiSET, job training, apprenticeships and post-secondary education

Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit the Missouri Department of Social Services website. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

