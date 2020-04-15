ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A North County Police Cooperative officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday night.

The officer is in the hospital. No other information about the officer was released.

“Protocols have been enacted and are in place to ensure the safety of all NCPC personnel, as well as residents and business owners within the NCPC policing areas,” the police cooperative wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier Tuesday, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed a second employee tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesman said the employee serves the department in a "professional staff capacity" and does not come into contact with the public as part of his or her job. The department does not believe the employee contracted the virus while at work.

The only other employee of the St. Louis County Police Department to test positive was Officer Nathan Phillips, who returned to work over the weekend after recovering from COVID-19.

As of April 14, St. Louis County has 1,851 cases and 53 deaths, the most of any county in Missouri.

