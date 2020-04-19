ST. LOUIS — There are fewer patients being treated for COVID-19 at St. Louis Area hospitals Sunday than there were on Saturday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Saturday, 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital, and the number of patients being treated at the hospital decreased from 683 to 659.

The number of patients being treated in the ICU also decreased, from 176 to 175, although the number of patients on ventilators increased from 136 to 139.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force did not hold a video briefing Sunday, but the briefings will return on Monday.

The new numbers come as the St. Louis area is nearing 4,000 confirmed cases, accounting for more than two-thirds of the state's cases.

