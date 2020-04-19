SHREWSBURY, Mo. — Regina Cleri, the Archdiocese of St. Louis' residence for retired priests, has announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced on Saturday that a resident of the retirement home had tested positive that morning and had since been hospitalized.

Regina Cleri is home to 30 retired priests and is supported by the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Annual Catholic Appeal and local donors.

The retirement home said it is taking multiple precautions to help stop the spread of the virus:

The restriction of all visitors and non-essential personnel, except for health care workers and compassionate care situations such as hospice care.

Daily health screenings for all essential employees and residents.

Increased availability and accessibility of alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHRs), tissues and facemasks, as well as reinforcement of strong hand-hygiene practices and the use of non-touch receptacles for disposal.

Increased regular professional cleanings for all areas within Regina Cleri.

The use of gloves, masks and all appropriate personal protective equipment by Regina Cleri staff.

