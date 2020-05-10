Gov. Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, 4 staffers fully recovered from COVID-19

Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa first tested positive for the virus on Sept. 23

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular schedules, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Governor Parson said. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”

Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa first tested positive for the virus on Sept. 23.

Four staffers tested positive for the virus and have recovered, the governor’s office said. Staffers include the governor’s office staff, governor’s mansion staff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s governor security division.

A spokesperson said all staff who met the definition of “close contact” were tested following Gov. Parson and the First Lady’s positive test results.

The remainder of staff identified as close contacts tested negative and followed proper quarantine protocol consistent with CDC guidelines, a spokesperson said.