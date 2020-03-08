'It only works if you wear it' | Pritzker announces launch of mask awareness campaign

PSAs promoting the usage of face coverings will appear on TV, radios, billboards and social media

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced the launch of a new awareness campaign promoting the usage of face coverings.

Public service announcements will broadcast across Illinois using what Pritzker called a very straightforward tagline: "It only works if you wear it."

The campaign will use nearly every media channel available, including streaming platforms, radio, TV, billboards and social media.

“Government action isn’t the only answer. In fact, it's not enough by itself. We also need residents to take this seriously and to protect themselves,” Pritzker said at a news conference Monday announcing the campaign.

He played a PSA that showed different people putting on masks while they explained how masks are just another way of keeping yourself and others safe, like putting on a seat belt or wearing a bicycle helmet.

The campaign will focus harder on communities that are seeing higher rates of positive coronavirus cases and where people are more lax with social distancing guidelines.

"Folks, no one is asking you to wear a mask forever," Pritzker said, emphasizing that until a vaccine is found for COVID-19, face coverings will continue to be important in the fight against the virus.

"We’ve made so much progress since the beginning of this pandemic. Let's protect that progress," he said.

More than 2.7 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Illinois. There were 38,945 new tests reported Sunday, with a statewide positivity rate of 6.55%. Overall, the state is reporting 181,943 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.