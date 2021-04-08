Superintendent concerned Pritzker's mask order removes local control

“We’ve been navigating this thing for a while. We kind of know what we’re doing with it. Our parents have seen us navigate it and they trust us.”

BREESE, Ill. — Illinois is making masks mandatory in all Pre-K through 12-grade classrooms, but one local superintendent is concerned the mandate will do more harm in some communities than good.

Heading into his third year as the superintendent at Breese Central High School Dustin Foutch is well versed in the problems the pandemic can cause.

“All last year our kids were in masks the entire time,” said Dustin Foutch. “Our community wanted us to be in person.”

In order to keep the doors open Foutch made sure that every student who wanted a vaccine was able to get one by holding clinics at school.

“The only way that you can get buy-in from your families, kids, students, and the community that you serve is that they see a legitimate reason why you’re asking them to make that change in their life,” said Foutch.

That’s why Foutch was one of 23 metro-east superintendents who signed a letter urging Gov. JB Pritzker to allow districts to maintain local control of mask requirements.

“We’ve been navigating this thing for a while,” said Foutch. “We kind of know what we’re doing with it. Our parents have seen us navigate it and they trust us.”

Trust that he believes is being jeopardized by Gov. Pritzker’s order that students statewide mask up.

“Far too few school districts have chosen to follow the CDC prescriptions for keeping students and staff safe,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

“I could be asking the students and parents the exact same thing that Gov. Pritzker is asking them and if it’s coming from me, they’ll work with me,” said Foutch. “As soon as it comes from a politician it’s no longer about keeping kids safe. It’s political now.”

“Given the CDC’s strong recommendation I had hoped that a state mask requirement in schools wouldn’t be necessary, but it is,” said Gov. Pritzker.