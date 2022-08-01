Record number of COVID-positive patients in Missouri hospitals as cases surge

ST. LOUIS — The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available. That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.
Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases hit a record Saturday at 7,058 cases before declining to 6,983 on Sunday.
In the St. Louis area, that city's Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said 1,283 people were being treated for COVID-19 at area hospitals Sunday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that was the seventh day in a row that the number hit a new record.
An average of 226 people a day have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals with COVID-19 each day over the past week, up from 193 on Saturday. The Metropolitan Task Force includes BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.
A total of 13,318 deaths and 891,287 virus cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.
The task force data for January 9, 2022.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 210 Saturday to 226 Sunday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 193 Saturday to 202 Sunday. *New seven-day moving average record
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 1085 Saturday to 1139 Sunday. *New seven-day moving average record
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 1219 Saturday to 1283 Sunday. *New daily hospitalization record
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 50 Saturday to 53 Sunday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICU increased – from 208 Saturday 213 Sunday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 128 Saturday to 135 Sunday.
- 11 COVID deaths are being reported Sunday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 13 Sunday.
- Across the system hospitals, 148 patients were discharged Saturday bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 34,358.
- Of the 1203 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospital systems Sunday – 370 are fully vaccinated. That’s 31% of the patient population.
- There are 25 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 29 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 8 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There are 2 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Sunday’s staffed bed hospital capacity is at 87% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 80% of their total staffed bed capacity.