Vaccine clinic at SIUE gives shots without appointment as Illinois COVID cases surge

This mass site is one of four, put together by Governor J.B. Pritzker to try to meet the growing demand for booster shots.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Walk up and get a shot: That’s the guarantee people in Edwardsville were given Sunday.

Clinic visitors had the chance to get a COVID vaccine -- no appointment, no insurance needed.

The vaccine clinic was off to a busy start, taking both appointments and walk-in vaccinations.

Right now, about 60 percent of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That’s lower than the national average of 62 percent.

This clinic was for Sunday only and ran from 9 am- 3 pm. It is one of four open vaccine clinics put together by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker this week to try to meet the growing demand for booster shots.

The other three booster clinics are being held over the next week in northern Illinois counties.

Director of Madison County Health Department Toni Corona helped organize the vaccine clinic. Corona says, “It’s not too late. The virus is different from what it was even a year ago, through the various mutations. The vaccine will help your body fight off the severe illness with this.”

The clinic administered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, and the kids’ Pfizer shot.