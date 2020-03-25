ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Three residents of a senior facility in St. Charles County have tested positive for COVID-19.

They were all residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles. The first person, a woman in her 80s, tested positive Monday. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s also tested positive. The two women are being treated at a hospital and the man has been quarantined.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our highest priority,” said Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. “And we are taking all appropriate steps to protect our residents and staff. For the past two weeks, we have screened every resident and staff member every day for possible signs and symptoms of the virus. All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines.”

St. Charles County has reported 18 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, including one death.

Elderly people are one of the groups at the highest risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, and an outbreak at an assisted living facility in central Missouri has been deadly.

3 residents of assisted-living center die of COVID-19, making 8 deaths in Missouri

Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

