Group of St. Louis County restaurants threatening to sue over new dining room restrictions

ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis co. Restaurants being led by Bartolino's are threatening to sue County Executive Sam Page over indoor dining restrictions set to go into effect this Tuesday.

The restrictions would force restaurants to close dining rooms. Restaurants would still, however, be allowed to serve customers on patios and curbside.

The restaurant group says Page's decisions to close indoor dining is arbitrary and irresponsible.

A spokesman for Page said he "cannot respond to something that doesn't exist."

In St. Louis City, St. Charles County and Jefferson County, restaurants are remaining open for indoor dining.

Page said a surge in COVID-19 cases has led to the tightening of restrictions in the county.

Page announced three new public health orders Friday morning meant to help slow the spread of the virus and free up room in local hospitals.

He described COVID-19 as raging in the St. Louis County community.

The three new orders are:

Safer at home

Additional face mask mandates

New isolation and quarantine guidelines

Page said St. Louis County has to make these changes now to help health care workers and hospitals – and keep residents from getting sick.