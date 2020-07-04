ST CHARLES, Mo. — Daniel Haas from St. Charles is busy sewing and donating masks. It's his way of giving back, 68 years after he survived a different epidemic.

"My sister and I, I was 2 she was 3, we caught polio. They took us to the hospital. We were there for a month. I was told all the workers were volunteers," Haas said.

Each stitch is in remembrance of those courageous volunteers.

"They helped me recover from polio. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Haas said.

Another person who inspired him to make masks is the woman who taught him how to sew, his late wife. He's made more than 100 masks, attaching a heartfelt note to each one.

It reads: "Made for you by a 70 year old widower, I am post polio, but still working full time, with supplies my wife left me. I made 8 for my daughter at her clinic and this is for you. Peace be to you"

Daniel said he does still have some limitations that linger from the Polio, but it's not stopping him from helping others.

"If I can do something, everybody can do something," Haas said.

Others are showing the same kindness as Haas during these hard times.

Ella Streich from St. Charles, is just 14, but is wise beyond her years. She knows her small contribution of homemade masks will make a big impact.

And retired medical director Nancy Skinner is supplying local healthcare workers and others with masks who contact her on Facebook. She's also making face shields for a company starting COVID 19 vaccine studies.

People showing kindness one stitch at a time.

