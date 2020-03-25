ST. LOUIS — Two employees with Saint Louis Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Wednesday.

All families in the school district were notified via a robocall. The staff members were not believed to have been at any district building since spring break and the school believes the risk of transmission is low, said SLPS Director of Communications Meredith Pierce.

The district told parents that they may receive a call from the Centers For Disease Control as part of its investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, 270 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths had been reported across Missouri.

