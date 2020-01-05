SSM Health to begin plasma infusions for COVID-19 patients

It’s not a vaccine, but it can save lives

ST. LOUIS — Infusing sick COVID-19 patients with the plasma from those who’ve already recovered is happening more in the St. Louis area.

It only takes 10 minutes, and now patients at one of the area’s largest health care systems will begin getting the treatment.

About 15 coronavirus patients at SSM Health will get the plasma treatment this week. The plasma gives sick patients the antibodies that fight the virus. It’s all part of a national trial with the Mayo Clinic and a partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

To get the plasma donations, SSM Health is calling their own patients who’ve recovered.

