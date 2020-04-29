St. Louis pediatrician donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Dr. Martin Schmidt gave plasma on Tuesday at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis pediatrician who has recovered from COVID-19 donated plasma to help patients currently fighting the virus.

Dr. Martin Schmidt, with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, gave plasma on Tuesday at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Earth City.

Schmidt’s donation will be used as a convalescent plasma treatment for patients, according to a spokesperson for the center.

The center is accepting referrals for those who have tested positive for the virus and have recovered who would like to learn about giving plasma.

For more information, click here or call (833) 610-1025.

Several others have donated plasma after recovering from COVID-19 including St. Louis Blues broadcaster John Kelly.