St. Charles County executive encourages people to wear face masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Cases are on the rise in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Although St. Charles County hasn’t implemented a face mask requirement like St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis, county executive Steve Ehlmann said he’s pleading with people to wear them.

"I'm pleading with people, please wear a mask," he said.

St. Charles County has recently seen an increase of cases of the coronavirus.

Elhmann said he’s very concerned about the increase.

It was another single-day record of 105 cases reported Thursday.

There have been 453 new cases over the last 14 days compared to 119 new cases over the 14 days before that, which is a 281% increase.

As of Thursday, the County is reporting 1,456 cases and 77 deaths.

Ehlmann said when St. Charles County began reopening on May 4, there was a decline in the number of cases for those first three or four weeks.

“You know, in St. Charles County, at least since May 4 we've been trying to increase people's freedom to do what they think is right. And we don't want to have to go backwards on that,” Ehlmann said.

“But with freedom comes responsibility. And while you have the freedom to go places, maybe that you didn't have back in April… you also have the responsibility that when you do you wear this mask, because that's the, that's one thing we know one way we know that we can keep the spread of the virus under control.”

Ehlmann said with the increase, the county is considering “everything.”

“The answer is we're considering everything but really don't know exactly what we'll do, but one thing one bit of good news is that if we have to institute additional restrictions on people's freedom we have a much better idea now than we did back in March of exactly who this virus affects, what impact it has on their lives and hopefully if we have to take measures, we can look at those measures that really focus in on the populations that are most effective,” he said.

Ehlmann said the bump is due to people in the 20 to 40 age group. He said in the 20 to 30 age group, from the beginning of May until July 9, the number of cases is quadruple what it was.

“There are certain age groups. And I think the 20 to 40 year olds. A lot of it is in bars and other social gatherings that have been more abundant now in the last several weeks,” he said.

Ehlmann said he hopes the county doesn’t have to close any businesses again due to the virus. But if the county has to, he said the county would close the businesses that are creating the biggest part of the problem.

“Let’s everybody get your mask on, let’s everybody realize we’re not out of this pandemic yet. Things could get worse even than they are today if we don’t do the right things,” Ehlmann said.

He also said he thinks the county really needs to focus on contract tracing and making sure those people who have the virus self-quarantine.