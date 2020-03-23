ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County will be under a stay-at-home order through April 22, and now schools will remain closed through that time as well.
The joint announcement came from school leaders in a news release Monday afternoon. The schools affected are:
- Affton School District
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District (SSD)
- St. Louis Public Schools
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Webster Groves School District
Earlier in the day, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced its schools would remain closed until at least April 22 as well. The archdiocese has preliminary plans to allow teachers to return on Thursday, April 23, with students returning on April 27.
Many schools in the area made the decision to close on March 15. Some districts have distributed Chromebooks and other supplies so students can continue to learn from home.
Schools and other businesses have created programs to get students the meals they may be missing while they can't go to school.
