ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County will be under a stay-at-home order through April 22, and now schools will remain closed through that time as well.

The joint announcement came from school leaders in a news release Monday afternoon. The schools affected are:

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Lindbergh Schools

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Webster Groves School District

Earlier in the day, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced its schools would remain closed until at least April 22 as well. The archdiocese has preliminary plans to allow teachers to return on Thursday, April 23, with students returning on April 27.

Many schools in the area made the decision to close on March 15. Some districts have distributed Chromebooks and other supplies so students can continue to learn from home.

RELATED: List of major school districts closed in the St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

Schools and other businesses have created programs to get students the meals they may be missing while they can't go to school.

RELATED: Where kids can get free meals in St. Louis, Metro East

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: First COVID-19 death in St. Louis

RELATED: 4 deaths, more than 180 cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri

RELATED: Jefferson County issues stay-at-home order due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Kennels empty after St. Louis area shelter asks for help