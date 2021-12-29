'Omicron came on like a tidal wave': Some St. Louis businesses temporarily close, make changes due to COVID

"None of us are inclined to be closed. This is our busiest week of the year. Literally, our busiest week of the year is Christmas and New Years. It's big money."

ST. LOUIS — Just as businesses got back into the swing of things, the fast-moving omicron variant stopped some in their tracks.

Some restaurants and venues are canceling events and closing up shop temporarily because of a rise in COVID cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was all quiet at O'Connell's Pub.

A jubilant bar known for its beers and burgers closed for a few days because of COVID infecting staff.

"Omicron came on like a tidal wave and changed everything," owner John Parker said. "I went in Monday morning and I tested positive. We got four confirmed cases and others likely."

Parker said the timing is far from ideal.

"None of us are inclined to be closed. This is our busiest week of the year. Literally, our busiest week of the year is Christmas and New Year's. It's big money," he said.

Unfortunately, the contagious Omicron variant is making its rounds.

Planter's House and Small Change co-owner Ted Kilgore decided to cut the season short for its pop-up bars.

"We made the decision and stop for the season. We just wanted to make sure we weren’t being detrimental to our staff or customers," Kilgore said.

It's a hard blow for the businesses since Miracle and Sippin' Santa rake in a good chunk of change.

"It really gives our business a big boost for the rest of the year. We booked up pretty quickly. They filled up pretty much every night," Kilgore said.

But he said the decision had to be made.

"We started seeing other folks with symptoms and start testing positive," Kilgore said.

In the Grove neighborhood, Urban Chestnut and Gramophone also shut down for a short period of time because of cases.

On social media, multiple businesses are announcing similar actions.

Taco Buddha announced it was closing its patio out of precaution due to the recent rise in COVID cases.

Whiskey Ring on Cherokee Street was planning to do an 8-year-anniversary and New Year's Eve party, but with a huge increase in cases, they closed on Dec. 28 until after the new year.

Gather Café STL also closed after a staff member tested positive, but they are making changes with no more indoor dining and take-out only.

Union Loafers said it, too, is temporarily suspended indoor dining out of extreme caution and safety of customers and staff.

And singer Maggie Rose canceled her concert at the Delmar Hall on New Year's Eve. She attributes it to the variant being extremely contagious.

Parker said he's making changes, too.

"Moving forward you have to get boosted to work at O'Connell's Pub," Parker shares.

Despite the headache, Parker is trying to see things with a glass half full.