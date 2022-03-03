City of St. Louis mask order will expire this weekend

The city health department said it would not be requesting a renewal when the order expires at 11:59 p.m. on March 5.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis mask order will expire on Sunday and will not be renewed, health officials said.

The current order expires Saturday, March 5, at 11:59 p.m. The St. Louis Department of Health announced in a Thursday news release that it will not request that the Board of Aldermen authorize a renewal once it expires.

The department said it would continue to recommend people wear masks in public spaces, especially high-risk groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised, those living in congregate living facilities, those with preexisting conditions, or children who are not eligible for vaccines or boosters.

The health department is working with schools to put in place safety plans that may require masks in certain situations. City Hall and city offices will continue to require staff and visitors wear masks in indoor common areas and spaces.

The health department cited COVID-19 numbers as of March 1, which showed that the seven-day average of new cases was 18 per day, down from a peak of 517 and falling well within the goal of 35 or fewer. New daily hospitalizations were down to 38 from a peak of 227 per day. The positivity rate was at 4.6%, within the 5% or less goal and down from a peak of 35.7%. The department said it would continue to monitor key metrics and adapt policy changes as needed.

“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”

The release also included a comment from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“The policies we have implemented - from masking to a vaccine and testing requirement for city workers - has helped save lives in our city,” Jones said. “St. Louisans worked together to move key metrics, like hospitalization rates and new case counts, in the right direction, but we have to keep protecting each other; testing, handwashing, staying home when sick, as well as vaccination and boosting remain critical tools to help to protect our families and communities. I encourage St. Louisans to respect the personal choice of those who continue wearing masks in public spaces, and if you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, make sure you do so as soon as you can.”

The city is currently in the low threshold for COVID-19 impact on the community, as established by the CDC's Community Level System included in its recently updated guidance.

The CDC recommends the following prevention strategies for communities in the low level:

Protecting people at high risk for severe illness or death by ensuring equitable access to vaccination, testing, treatment, support services, and information

Implementing screening testing or other testing strategies for people who are exposed to COVID-19 in workplaces, schools, or other community settings as appropriate

Implementing enhanced prevention measures in high-risk congregate settings (see guidance for correctional facilities and homeless shelters)

Distributing and administering vaccines to achieve high community vaccination coverage and ensure health equity

Maintaining improved ventilation in public indoor spaces

Ensuring access to testing, including through point-of-care and at-home tests for all people

Communicating with organizations and places that serve people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease to ensure they know how to get rapid testing

Ensuring access and equity in vaccination, testing, treatment, community outreach, support services for disproportionately affected populations

Continuing to properly wash hands and be socially distanced where possible