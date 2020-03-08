Missouri Botanical Garden cancels Japanese Festival

Even though the festival won't go on as planned, visitors can still see some of the sights you might remember from previous festivals

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden will not hold its Japanese Festival for the first time in the 44-year history of the event.

The Missouri Botanical Garden announced the cancellation of the Labor Day weekend event on its Instagram page Sunday but said visitors can still get a look at the familiar sights of the festival.

"On Labor Day Weekend, the Garden will host some special activities in lieu of the usual bustling Japanese Festival, including guided tours of the private Teahouse Island, Candlelight Walks, Toro Nagashi lantern ceremonies, and extended evening hours all weekend," the post said. "Capacity will be limited to maintain social distancing."

The garden will also stay open later and have tickets available for the Toro Nagashi lantern ceremony. The capacity for each night of the lantern ceremony will be limited to 250 people.

During the ceremony, lanterns are inscribed with the names of those lost in the last year before being sent into the sky. The ticket price will include the price of a lantern, which will be provided upon entry.

"For the first time in more than four decades, the decision to cancel the Garden's Japanese Festival was a difficult one, but necessary in light of the current situation," Said Japanese Activities Committee Chairman Dave Lowry. "The Japanese Activities Committee hopes the lantern release will be a suitable way to commemorate those who have been lost to us this year. We look forward to next year's festival."