Plan in the works to allow indoor dining in St. Louis County next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is working with restaurants on a plan that would allow indoor dining to safely resume in early January, a spokesman for the county executive confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Details are still being worked out and likely won’t be ready to be announced until next week, spokesman Doug Moore said in an emailed statement Monday morning.

Moore said the plan is being worked on by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and a group of restaurants that have been working with the county. They hope to have details ready to announce next week “so that restaurants can begin providing indoor dining by early next month, with some restrictions,” Moore said.

Page is expected to discuss the latest on COVID-19 during his scheduled Monday morning briefing. It’s set to start at 8:30 a.m. You can watch the briefing live when it happens in this story.

Indoor dining has been banned in St. Louis County under the Safer at Home order that started on Nov. 17. Last Monday, the county extended the order for another two weeks, stretching past Christmas.

More information about the county’s public health orders is available on the St. Louis County health department’s website.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Court of Appeals sided with the county in a lawsuit filed by restaurants that challenged the ban. The owners of about 40 restaurants said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page showed no proof that COVID-19 was spreading at restaurants and that he lacked the authority to declare indoor dining illegal.