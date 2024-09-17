List: COVID testing sites in the St. Louis area

The state of Missouri provides several options for residents to get a free COVID-19 test. 5 On Your Side compiled some of the options.

ST. LOUIS — Leaders and health care officials in the St. Louis area continue to stress the importance of getting tested for COVID-19. Whether you’ve been exposed to someone who already tested positive or you’re showing symptoms of illness, health officials say getting tested is key to determining how it’s spreading in the St. Louis community. And that goes for everyone, not just those who aren’t vaccinated.

“Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds,” the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s website states, adding that several venues and events now require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

The state of Missouri provides several options for residents to get a free COVID-19 test. The federal government also has options at several pharmacies. And there's also a way to do a test at home, with a cost.

5 On Your Side compiled some of the testing options below.

Sites sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

Every Monday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

IBEW Local #1, parking lot

5850 Elizabeth Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Every Tuesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

"Legacy Bar & Café"

Delmar Plaza, parking lot

5261 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63108

Wednesday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

September 15, 22 and 29

Winfield County Market

11 Winfield Plaza, parking lot

Winfield, MO 63389

Wednesday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

September 15

Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot

3920 North Highway 47 / at corner of Isabella

Warrenton, MO 63383

Thursday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

September 16, 23 and 30

East Central College Parking Lot N

1964 Prairie Dell Rd.

Union, MO 63084

Friday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

September 17 and 24

Every Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Machinist Lodge #777, parking lot

12365 St Charles Rock Rd

Bridgeton, MO 63044

The sites above are for the St. Louis area. To see a full list of state-sponsored testing sites located throughout Missouri, click here.

Pharmacies sponsored by U.S. Health and Human Services:

A full list of locations in Missouri, Illinois and the rest of the U.S. can be found here.

How to do a COVID-19 test at home:

The COVID-19 test kit from Picture has been authorized by the FDA through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), giving people an option to test themselves at home.