List: COVID testing sites in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Leaders and health care officials in the St. Louis area continue to stress the importance of getting tested for COVID-19. Whether you’ve been exposed to someone who already tested positive or you’re showing symptoms of illness, health officials say getting tested is key to determining how it’s spreading in the St. Louis community. And that goes for everyone, not just those who aren’t vaccinated.
“Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds,” the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s website states, adding that several venues and events now require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.
The state of Missouri provides several options for residents to get a free COVID-19 test. The federal government also has options at several pharmacies. And there's also a way to do a test at home, with a cost.
5 On Your Side compiled some of the testing options below.
Sites sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:
Every Monday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
IBEW Local #1, parking lot
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Every Tuesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
"Legacy Bar & Café"
Delmar Plaza, parking lot
5261 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Wednesday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
September 15, 22 and 29
Winfield County Market
11 Winfield Plaza, parking lot
Winfield, MO 63389
Wednesday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
September 15
Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot
3920 North Highway 47 / at corner of Isabella
Warrenton, MO 63383
Thursday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
September 16, 23 and 30
East Central College Parking Lot N
1964 Prairie Dell Rd.
Union, MO 63084
Friday (dates below) 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
September 17 and 24
Warren County Health Department Fitness Center, parking lot
3920 North Highway 47 / at corner of Isabella
Warrenton, MO 63383
Every Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Machinist Lodge #777, parking lot
12365 St Charles Rock Rd
Bridgeton, MO 63044
The sites above are for the St. Louis area. To see a full list of state-sponsored testing sites located throughout Missouri, click here.
Pharmacies sponsored by U.S. Health and Human Services:
A full list of locations in Missouri, Illinois and the rest of the U.S. can be found here.
How to do a COVID-19 test at home:
The COVID-19 test kit from Picture has been authorized by the FDA through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), giving people an option to test themselves at home.
Kits are ordered online and arrive in two days. They come with instructions on how to correctly swab at home. The kit must then be mailed back via FedEx, free of charge. Kits cost $119 and can be bought online here.