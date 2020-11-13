No indoor or outdoor dining, limited gatherings among tighter restrictions coming to St. Louis County

Businesses including gyms will be reduced to 25% capacity of their occupancy limits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tighter COVID-19 restrictions will begin in St. Louis County on Nov. 17, a source confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen Thursday evening.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing Friday morning where he will make the formal announcement. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing at 8:30 a.m. on KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.

People will only be able to leave their homes to go to work, school, seek medical care, exercise or shop for goods and supplies, the source told 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen. Page will also implement a rule on "social bubbles" where people can form with 10 or less family members or friends and keep interactions to that group.

Bars and restaurants will be forced to close down again. There will be no indoor or outdoor dining allowed. They will only be allowed to offer curbside.

Businesses including gyms will be reduced to 25% capacity of their occupancy limits.

Gatherings will also be reduced again to 10 people.

The restrictions will be in place for four weeks and will then be reevaluated.

“I am deeply concerned that not everyone is taking personal responsibility in following public health orders,” said Dr. Page in an email on Thursday. “Our hospitals are filling up, our health workers are overwhelmed and exhausted and we continue to break records daily in the number of new cases and in the number of patients our hospitals are tending to. Everybody needs to be all-in if we are going to get control of this virus.”

Tim Fitch R-3rd District filed bills on Thursday that would provide oversight of St. Louis County Public Health and State of Emergency orders issued by the county executive.