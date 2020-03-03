ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has launched a new website, stlcorona.com, to provide updates and information on coronavirus in the area.
On the site, there is information about the symptoms of the disease, prevention tips, treatment and county resources.
There is also a new hotline that connects people to the county health department: 314-615-2660.
“We are being proactive and focusing on ways to stay healthy so everyone can feel prepared instead of alarmed,” said County Executive Sam Page.
Right now, there are no cases of coronavirus in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis County clinics provide medical care to all county residents, regardless of ability to pay. You can call 314-615-0500 for more information.
