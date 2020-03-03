ST. LOUIS — Concerns over the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, are growing in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side is focusing on giving you facts and not spreading fear. We’ve gathered up the latest information you need to know about the virus in the St. Louis area in this one story, which we’ll continue to update as new information comes in.

Cases in Missouri:

No one in Missouri has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

At this time, health officials throughout Missouri are monitoring people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure.

Last Friday, health officials in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County confirmed there are 20 people who are under medical surveillance for the virus.

"We're taking all the proper precautions keeping those folks segregated from others or quarantined so to speak," explained St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

State health officials have sent several potential cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Late last week, the Missouri health department got approval to run those tests in its own health lab, which will speed up the results.

Missouri lawmakers created the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention in response to the coronavirus. Their goal is to keep tabs on what the state is doing to fight any possible outbreak and to help keep Missourians updated on what’s going on.

Cases in Illinois:

Four people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases are in Cook County, which includes Chicago. Two of the patients have recovered from the virus, while the other two still have it.

The fourth patient is the wife of the third patient. The woman is in her 70s and is quarantined at home. She’s reported to be in good condition.

There was a patient at Memorial Hospital in Belleville who was tested for the coronavirus. However, BJC HealthCare officials confirmed the patient tested negative.

Cases in the U.S.:

There are 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to an interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Six people have died from the virus, all of them being in Washington state. Five of the deaths were in King County, which includes Seattle, and one death was in Snohomish County.

States with confirmed or presumptive positive cases are Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

About half of the cases of people infected with the virus in America involve people returning to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, or from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship that was quarantined in Japan. The other cases are either travel-related or represent a case of person-to-person spread in the U.S.

Cases around the world:

About 90,000 people around the world have been sickened by the virus, according to NBC News. About 3,000 people have died.

The vast majority of cases are in Mainland China, where more than 80,000 people have tested positive, according to the interactive map from Hopkins. South Korea has the second-most cases, followed by Italy and Iran.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said there’s still time to stop the surging spread of COVID-19, saying “containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”

In a news briefing Monday, Ghebreyesus said the outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were now the agency’s “greatest concern.”

He described the new coronavirus as a “unique” virus capable of community transmission but that unlike flu, it could be contained with the right measures.

Frequently asked questions:

What is a coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

According to the CDC, patients diagnosed with this coronavirus experience a mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patients with severe complications from the virus often develop pneumonia in both lungs.

How does the virus spread?

The virus is spread person-to-person. According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread. As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

How do I protect myself and others?

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 or medication to directly treat COVID-19. Therefore, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC recommends maintaining personal preventative actions such as:

Avoiding close contact with those who are sick

Not touching your eyes, mouth or nose, especially with unwashed hands

Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for last least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched

Stay home if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

There also is no need for members of the general public to wear surgical masks to guard against coronavirus. Individuals should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

Is there a cure for the virus?

There is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Once infected, there is not an antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. People should take care to avoid being exposed to the virus and seek medical care to relieve symptoms if infected with the virus.

