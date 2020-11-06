St. Louis County reopening guidelines for banquet, conference centers

The guidelines have been put in place to lessen the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County released reopening guidelines for banquet and conference centers that go into effect on June 15.

The guidelines have been put in place to lessen the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Banquet and conference centers will be required to have limited capacity to ensure social distancing. Those centers will also have the right to deny entry to guests who refuse to wear a mask, according to the county’s website.

The centers will also be required to frequently sanitize high touch areas and have handwashing or sanitizing “opportunities” for guests.

The centers will be required to provide face coverings for employees, require employees to wear face coverings and will conduct daily health screenings of employees.

Click here to learn more about the county’s reopening guidelines for banquet and conference centers.