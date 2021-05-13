St. Louis, St. Louis County to announce updated health guidelines Friday

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones did not say what the announcement would be

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a joint press conference Friday to announce new joint health orders in the two jurisdictions.

The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis City Hall. A spokesman for Mayor Jones did not say what the announcement would be.

Jones will also hold a solo press conference at 1:30 p.m. The press release said she will discuss "COVID-19 updates, the status of the City Justice Center and Workhouse, new members of her administration, and other topics."

The announcement comes less than a week after Jones and Page announced the loosening of capacity restrictions and curfews for restaurants. On May 3, they announced restaurants would be able to reopen at full capacity after more than a year of coronavirus-related restrictions on capacity and hours of operation.

The capacity limit was lifted for businesses in both the city and county. However, all businesses must still allow for social distancing. At restaurants, for example, tables and parties need to be separated by 6 feet of distance. So, the business capacity is no longer limited by a percentage but is based on social distancing.

Large events, including those where more than 500 people will be involved, are still required to submit safety plans before getting approved by the local health department.